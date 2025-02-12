Mexico Repeals GMO Corn Ban Following USMCA Arbitration Ruling

The Mexican government officially repealed its ban on genetically modified (GMO) corn imports from the United States on Thursday, following an arbitration ruling under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in December 2024. The decision reverses a policy that had restricted U.S. corn exports and ensures continued access to one of the largest markets for American corn producers.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) commended Mexico’s action, emphasizing that the decision safeguards approximately $5.6 billion in annual U.S. corn exports to Mexico. The USDA, in coordination with the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), stated that it will continue monitoring Mexico’s adherence to its USMCA commitments.

“The [U.S.] Administration will continue to stand up for U.S. farmers and producers, including tackling countries’ unjustified barriers to products of agricultural biotechnology,” the USDA said in its statement.

Mexico is the top export destination for U.S. corn, and in the 2023-2024 marketing year, the U.S. shipped a record 24.5 million metric tons to the country, according to the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

The repeal of the ban is expected to provide stability for U.S. corn growers and exporters, many of whom had expressed concerns about potential disruptions to trade. The ruling reinforces the role of the USMCA in settling trade disputes and ensuring continued market access for North American agricultural commodities.

