The Mexican peso experienced its largest annual devaluation since 2008 relative to the US dollar, which benefits the produce industry by increasing the purchasing power of importers. Additionally, it reduces expenses for importers financing crops, including land leases, seeds, and fertilizers. However, while this trend may continue post-inauguration, potential policies from President-elect Donald Trump, such as tariffs and the Panama Canal, could influence the peso’s value against the dollar.

Mexican Peso Devaluation Benefits the U. S. Produce Industry