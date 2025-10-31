Building the Future of Ag Education at Merced College

A Leader in Agriculture and Industrial Technology

Cody Jacobsen

Merced College Dean of Instruction Agriculture & Industrial Technology

At the heart of California’s Central Valley, Merced College stands as a beacon for agricultural innovation and workforce development. Dean Cody Jacobsen, who oversees the Agriculture and Industrial Technology Division, brings a unique perspective to the role — part educator, part farmer, and full-time advocate for the next generation of ag leaders.

Jacobsen’s responsibilities span a wide range of programs. “I oversee all of our agriculture and our industrial technology programs,” he explained. “We have comprehensive offerings — from animal science, ag business, crop and plant science, and environmental horticulture, to mechanized agriculture.”

Recently, Merced College also launched a new agricultural education program, expanding its already robust curriculum. On the industrial side, the college offers programs in auto mechanics, welding, truck driving, nutrition, industrial electronics, and HVAC. And under Jacobsen’s leadership, Merced has introduced one of its most forward-looking initiatives yet — an Ag Tech program, bridging the gap between traditional farming and modern technology.

From the Classroom to the Farm

While Jacobsen’s workday centers on education, his evenings and weekends are firmly rooted in the soil. “I’m still a farmer,” he said proudly. “My day job is as a community college dean, but then I head home and manage 120 acres of almonds. My family also raises sheep, so I stay connected to both crops and livestock.”

That firsthand connection to farming keeps him grounded and informed. Driving along Highway 99 near Le Grand, California, one passes through the same rural landscape that shaped Jacobsen’s upbringing and continues to influence his work today.

Preparing for Tomorrow’s Farming

Jacobsen understands that the challenges facing agriculture — water regulations, labor shortages, transportation costs, and environmental pressures — require new thinking. “What we’re doing here at Merced College is being very innovative with how we prepare our students,” he explained.

The college has introduced a Competency-Based Education (CBE) program, designed in partnership with Central Valley farmers, growers, and processors. “We developed this program to upskill our farm labor population,” Jacobsen said.

Launched in 2024, the CBE program trains students in key areas such as digital literacy and equipment operation. Its flexible, skill-centered approach ensures that students either transfer successfully to four-year universities or move directly into high-demand agricultural jobs. “We’re making sure our graduates are ready to go straight into the workforce,” he emphasized.

FFA, 4-H, and the Power of Early Agricultural Education

Jacobsen’s passion for ag education began early — inspired by his father, who taught agriculture at Le Grand High School for nearly three decades. “All I ever wanted to be was an ag teacher,” he said. “Some kids want to be firefighters or police officers. I wanted to teach ag.”

Before becoming a dean, Jacobsen spent 10 years teaching agriculture at Golden Valley High School in Merced, where he led one of California’s largest ag programs with around 900 students. Many of those students, he recalls, came from urban backgrounds and had no connection to farming before joining FFA or 4-H.

“These programs are absolutely critical,” he said. “Some of my students are now attorneys working on water law. Others work with the California Farm Bureau. They came into high school with no ag background but left understanding the importance of agriculture and the need to preserve it.”

Through outreach and recruitment events, Merced College continues to nurture this pipeline — welcoming FFA and 4-H members from elementary through high school to explore potential careers in agriculture. “We have to keep recruiting and showing them what’s possible,” Jacobsen said. “If we don’t, we’ll lose an entire generation of ag advocates.”

FFA: A Foundation for Leadership and Lifelong Skills

Jacobsen agrees with the idea that you don’t have to grow up on a farm to thrive in FFA. “A lot of my students didn’t come from an ag background,” he explained. “But even if they don’t go into agriculture after high school, the skills they gain — leadership, communication, teamwork — are what I call durable skills. They prepare you for real life.”

Whether a student goes into healthcare, marketing, or another field, those foundational experiences matter. “Just learning how to look someone in the eye, shake their hand, and communicate effectively — those are powerful skills,” Jacobsen added. “FFA teaches that better than almost any other program.”

Rooted in the Central Valley

Jacobsen’s connection to the Central Valley runs deep. As a Le Grand Bulldog turned Golden Valley Cougar, and now leader at Merced College — home of the Blue Devils — he knows how deeply farming sustains small communities.

“Without agriculture in our small towns like Le Grand and Planada, we really don’t have anything,” he said. “We rely on our farm labor population — incredible people who work day in and day out to ensure our crops and livestock thrive.”

Jacobsen’s respect for these workers is evident. “Without them, we don’t have food on our tables. We’re able to market quality products across the world because of their dedication. If we move away from that, the Valley could turn into a dust bowl.”

That’s why he and his team at Merced College remain focused on innovation, workforce alignment, and hands-on learning. “We’re committed to being one of the most innovative community colleges in the United States,” he said. “When we innovate, our students become more employable, more competitive — and that’s what keeps California agriculture strong.”

The Next Generation of Ag Innovation

As the conversation turned toward the future of farming, Jacobsen emphasized that the pace of change is only accelerating. “The ag industry is changing,” he said. “We’re seeing automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence completely transform how we grow and process food.”

At Merced College, that future is taking shape through the Ag Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will include a meat processing plant, tree nut processing line, fruit and vegetable processing center, nutrition research lab, and retail farm market.

“Once you walk through those doors, you’ll see optical sorters, autonomous conveyors, robotic palletizers, x-ray and metal detection systems, and more,” Jacobsen said. “California’s labor market is changing, and we’re making sure our students know how to operate and service this kind of equipment. That’s what makes them valuable to employers.”

The Innovation Center is designed not only for practical training but also for research, development, and hands-on experience — giving students a full understanding of modern production systems. “We want to be ahead of the curve,” Jacobsen added. “That’s how we keep our students competitive and our industry strong.”

From Classroom to Career

Merced College’s agricultural programs are structured to meet students wherever they are in their educational journey. “The mission of community colleges is twofold,” Jacobsen explained. “We prepare students who want to transfer to a four-year university, and we prepare those who want to learn a skill and start working right away.”

Currently, the college offers an Ag Tech Certificate, with an Associate of Science in Agricultural Technology and Food Science in development — and even plans for a future bachelor’s degree. “It’s not typical for community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees,” Jacobsen noted, “but with the facilities and programs we’ve built, we’re ready to take that step.”

The college is also developing its 100-acre campus farm, which will feature 25 acres of permanent crops, including almonds set to be planted in the coming months, along with row crops and livestock pastures. “Students will experience the full farm-to-fork process — planting, nurturing, harvesting, processing, and even marketing their products,” he said. “It’s a complete educational ecosystem.”

Connecting Students to Opportunity

For parents and students eager to learn more, Jacobsen encourages them to visit mccd.edu or follow Merced College Agriculture on social media. “You can find us on Facebook and Instagram,” he said. “If you’re interested in enrolling or just want to tour the campus, we’d love to show you what we’re building here.”

The excitement around Merced College’s agricultural expansion is palpable. “The time is now,” Jacobsen said passionately. “If we don’t capitalize on this moment, we’ll miss out on incredible opportunities for our students and our state. These programs and facilities are going to make Merced College one of the most innovative community colleges in the country.”

A Dean Who Leads by Example

Jacobsen’s leadership is defined by authenticity. He’s not only an educator but a working farmer who understands the realities of agriculture firsthand. “Farming is my hobby,” he said with a smile. “Raising livestock and farming almonds — that’s what I do for fun. But I also love leading an incredible staff and helping students find their place in ag.”

His dedication and enthusiasm have made him the right person to lead Merced College into its next era. “When students talk to Cody, they know he’s been there,” said host Ag Meter. “He’s not just teaching ag — he’s living it.”

With new programs, new facilities, and a forward-thinking vision, Merced College is positioning itself — and its students — at the forefront of California’s agricultural future.

Learn more:

🌾 Visit mccd.edu

📱 Follow Merced College Agriculture on Facebook and Instagram

Merced College — where innovation meets tradition, and the next generation of ag leaders takes root.