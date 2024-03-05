Mentorship Program for Women in Food and Agriculture

Continuing mentorship opportunities for women in ag. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Alltech is proud to continue partnering with the “Women in Food & Agriculture Program.” Applications are open for new mentors of either gender and for female mentees from across the global food and agriculture sector.

Now in its fourth year, the free-to-join program is dedicated to supporting women across the global food and agriculture sector by providing invaluable mentorship opportunities. Surveys suggest one of the biggest hurdles to success for women in the global agri-food industry is a lack of mentorship opportunities.

WFA matches applicants based on their preferences, which can include mentor gender, areas of expertise, language, and industry sector, and offers opportunities for women in food and agriculture to develop meaningful industry connections. To date, the program has facilitated 562 pairings, connecting mentees with experienced mentors.

For more information go to wfa-initiative.com.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.