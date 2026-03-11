A California Dairy Leader Speaks

Marvin Mederios

The dairy industry is constantly evolving, shaped by changing consumer demand, regulatory pressures, and innovation in food production. In a recent interview on the Ag Meter, dairy leader Melvin Mederios, chairman of the Western Council for Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), shared an inside look at the challenges and opportunities facing dairy farmers today.

From the family dairy in Laton, California to national leadership meetings, Mederios has spent decades helping shape the direction of the dairy industry. During the conversation, he discussed everything from dairy markets and consumer trends to California regulations and the importance of educating the public about agriculture.

From Family Dairy to National Leadership

Mederios represents thousands of dairy farmers as part of DFA, the largest dairy cooperative in the world, with more than 5,000 farmer-members and over 80 processing plants across the United States.

His own dairy roots run deep. His family moved to their dairy in Laton in 1974 after immigrating from the Azores, and the operation has remained there ever since.

Today, he not only farms but also serves on multiple industry boards, including the National Milk Producers Federation. His leadership role means he regularly meets with dairy producers from across the country to discuss markets, regulations, and the future of milk production.

California: The “High-Rent District” for Agriculture

While California remains the leading dairy state in the nation, Mederios says the cost of operating here has risen dramatically.

Decades ago, California was considered one of the most affordable and business-friendly places to dairy. Today, increasing regulations, water challenges, and higher operating costs have made it one of the most expensive.

“What happens in California usually spills over into other states,” Mederios explained, noting that dairy leaders from across the country often watch California policies closely.

One major concern is the loss of dairy processing capacity in the state, as companies invest in facilities elsewhere. That shift can make it harder for California producers to find processing homes for their milk, especially during the spring production surge known as the spring flush.

Strong Demand for Dairy Protein

Despite those challenges, the overall dairy market remains strong—particularly because of rising demand for protein-rich foods.

Consumers are increasingly seeking dairy-based protein products, helping boost categories like yogurt and even reviving older staples such as cottage cheese.

“We can’t put enough cottage cheese in the containers right now,” Mederios said.

Fluid milk consumption, which had been declining for years, also appears to be stabilizing. Data from DFA processing plants suggests consumption has leveled off in recent years.

Meanwhile, innovation remains a major focus for dairy companies. Research teams at Dairy Farmers of America are developing new products with higher protein content, improved texture, and better flavor.

Whole Milk, Nutrition, and the Next Generation

One policy development the industry is celebrating is the push to bring whole milk back into school cafeterias.

Supported by Glenn Thompson and backed by the National Milk Producers Federation, the initiative aims to restore a more nutritious option for students.

Mederios says the effort reflects a broader shift toward real, nutrient-dense foods.

Educating Consumers About Agriculture

A major theme of the conversation was the importance of connecting farmers with consumers.

Farmers represent only a small portion of the population, meaning many Americans have never stepped foot on a farm. That gap can lead to misunderstandings about how food is produced.

Mederios believes education and patience are key.

When he encounters misconceptions—such as concerns about antibiotics in dairy—he focuses on simple explanations about how farmers care for animals and ensure milk safety.

At the end of the day, he says dairy farmers share the same goal consumers do: producing safe, healthy food while protecting their farms for future generations.

Dairy Innovation and a Strong Future

Even with the regulatory and economic challenges facing agriculture, Mederios remains optimistic about the dairy industry’s future.

From new product innovation to rising demand for protein, the industry continues adapting to changing markets.

And for dairy farmers, the mission remains clear: produce nutritious food, sustain family farms, and pass the operation to the next generation. To hear the full conversation and learn more about the challenges and opportunities shaping the dairy industry, be sure to listen to the Ag Meter’s full interview with Melvin Mederios.

Dairy Leadership: Melvin Mederios on the Future of Milk