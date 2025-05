Ken Melban, President, California Avocado Commission

Courtesy of California Avocado Commission

The California Avocado Commission has appointed Ken Melband as its new president, recognizing his extensive leadership experience within the organization since 2011.

Melband Appointed New President of the California Avocado Commission

Melband’s appointment signals a continued commitment to supporting California’s avocado industry, which plays a vital role in the state’s agricultural economy. His tenure is expected to focus on advancing market strategies, fostering grower relations, and addressing ongoing challenges such as sustainability and resource management.