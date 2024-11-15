Meat Institute Urges U.S. to Adopt Strong Trade Policy, Remove Barriers for Meat Exports

The Meat Institute has urged the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to adopt a robust trade policy for 2025 to support the meat and poultry industry. In comments submitted for the USTR’s National Trade Estimate Report, the institute emphasized the need to remove barriers such as tariffs, restrictive sanitary policies, and registration demands that limit exports.

Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO of the Meat Institute, stated that current export restrictions hinder the industry’s potential, stressing the importance of addressing these issues. The institute’s recommendations included the removal of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. meat exports to China, securing better access to the Australian beef market, and easing regulations impacting beef and pork exports to Taiwan.

The Meat Institute also advocated for proactive measures to prevent foreign animal diseases, which could disrupt trade. Potts noted that competitive countries benefit from favorable trade agreements and that the U.S. should pursue similar policies to strengthen market access and create stable trade conditions for American farmers and meat companies.

The Meat Institute represents the majority of the U.S. meat industry and aims to ensure sustainable market growth.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.