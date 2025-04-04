Meat Export Federation: Trump’s Port Fee Proposal Could Hurt U.S. Exports

The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) has joined more than 300 organizations opposing President Trump’s plan to impose steep port call fees on Chinese vessels, warning it would disrupt U.S. export operations.

While USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom supports the goal of revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding, he says the proposal isn’t practical in the current environment. “The reality is it’s not feasible right now,” Halstrom said. “It’s going to take time to become viable, and we don’t want our exporters penalized by other countries while we wait.”

Shippers have already signaled they may reduce port calls if the policy is implemented—putting pressure on key export hubs. “The Port of Oakland handles about 40 percent of our waterborne beef exports,” Halstrom noted. “Some companies have already said Oakland could be dropped from service if this proposal moves forward.”

