Meat and Poultry Coalition Raises Alarm on New EPA Rules for Wastewater

The Meat and Poultry Products Industry Coalition (MPP) is contesting the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed wastewater guidelines. The proposed EPA rule expands regulatory reach to include more meat and poultry facilities, prompting opposition from industry and environmental groups. Comprised of several industry associations, the MPP asserts that the wastewater guidelines could lead to hundreds of millions in costs, job losses, and facility closures, creating significant challenges for livestock and poultry producers.

MPP notes that, according to industry analysis of the EPAs preferred option, it would result in the closure of 74 facilities, not the 16 that the EPA has estimated in its proposal. MPP is advocating for a less stringent approach to avoid adverse impacts on the industry and rural job creation. At the same time, environmental groups are advocating for stricter regulations, challenging EPA’s preferred option as weak and inconsistent with federal law.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West