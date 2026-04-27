The AgNet News Hour continued its in-depth conversation with Congressman Tom McClintock, focusing on the growing challenges facing California agriculture and the policy changes he believes are necessary to restore the state’s economic strength.

McClintock pointed to water management as one of the most critical issues impacting farmers today, emphasizing that California’s challenges are not due to a lack of resources, but rather decisions made over decades.

“There is no water shortage in California,” McClintock said. “The problem is that water is unevenly distributed over space and time.”

He explained that the state once led the nation in water infrastructure, building dams and aqueducts that allowed farmers and communities to thrive. However, a lack of investment in new storage has left California struggling to manage supply during dry years, even as population demands have increased.

“We have not built a major reservoir… since 1979,” he said.

The discussion also highlighted the broader impact of water shortages on rural communities, where limited allocations can mean fewer jobs, reduced production, and economic strain across entire regions.

In addition to water, McClintock addressed labor challenges, noting that immigration policy continues to play a major role in the availability and cost of farm labor. He suggested that reforms like the historical Bracero Program could provide a structured and legal pathway for seasonal workers while stabilizing the workforce.

“That system worked very well, and we need to get back to it,” he said.

Regulation remains another major concern for agriculture, with McClintock and the hosts pointing to the growing burden placed on farmers, builders, and small businesses alike. From environmental compliance to permitting delays, the cumulative effect has made it increasingly difficult to operate efficiently in California.

“It’s our biggest issue… the regulation,” McGill said.

The conversation extended to housing affordability, drawing parallels between overregulation in agriculture and similar challenges in development. McClintock noted that restrictions on building have significantly driven up housing costs, making it harder for families, including those in agriculture, to remain in the state.

“When something is scarce, it becomes expensive,” he explained.

Despite the challenges, McClintock expressed optimism that California can recover, pointing to its natural advantages in climate, soil, and geographic location. He emphasized that policy, not resources, is the determining factor in the state’s success.

“The same state is right under our feet,” he said. “The only thing that’s changed is public policy.”

The discussion also reinforced the importance of education and communication within agriculture. McClintock urged farmers to engage more actively with their communities to help others understand the role agriculture plays in everyday life.

“People will make the right decisions if they’ve got enough information,” he said.

As California continues to navigate water, labor, and regulatory challenges, the path forward may depend on whether policymakers and voters are willing to revisit the systems that once made the state a leader in agriculture and economic opportunity.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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