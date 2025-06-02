May Rural Mainstreet Index: Still Below Growth Neutral

In ag economic news, the May Rural Mainstreet Index dipped again, coming in at 44, below the neutral growth level of 50. Though slightly improved from 40 in April, this marks the 19th time in 20 months the index has remained below 50 for the 10-state region.

📊 Nearly 25% of surveyed bankers cite tariff retaliation as a top risk facing farmers this year.

Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI)

Rural Mainstreet Economy Remains Weak

95% of Bankers Support Continuing 2017 Tax Cuts

May 2025 Survey Results at-a-Glance:

• The overall Rural Mainstreet index fell below growth neutral 50.0 for the 20th time in the past 21 months.

• For the 12th time in the past 13 months, farmland prices sank below growth neutral.

• Farm equipment sales dropped below growth neutral for the 21st straight month.

• Federal Reserve interest rate policies have boosted CD purchases above growth neutral for 30 straight months.

• Approximately 68% named lower ag commodity prices as the number one farming threat, while 23.5% indicated higher tariffs as the top risk factor.

• According to trade data from the International Trade Association (ITA), regional exports of agriculture goods and livestock for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same 2024 period, fell from $3.4 billion in 2024 to $2.7 billion in 2025 for a decline of 19.3%.

• For Q1, 2025, Mexico was the top destination for regional ag exports, accounting for 50.6% of total regional agriculture and livestock exports.

