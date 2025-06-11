Maximizing Shelf Life: Family Tree Farms Adapts to the Demands of Fresh Tree Fruit

Inside the San Joaquin Valley’s Tree Fruit Pipeline

In a recent conversation with Daniel Jackson of Family Tree Farms, headquartered in Reedley, California, the complexities of managing fresh stone fruit were front and center. With limited shelf life, Jackson emphasized that marketing and logistics teams must operate at peak efficiency to ensure that fruit reaches the market swiftly and in optimal condition.

Genetics Drive the Season

“Because it’s perishable,” Jackson noted, “the process starts with selecting genetics that can offer a bit longer shelf life.” This strategic approach allows Family Tree Farms to span its harvest season from late April through October, thanks to the careful use of early, mid-, and late-season varieties specifically adapted to the San Joaquin Valley’s growing conditions.

Precision Harvesting and Cooling

The harvest process is continuous, with fruit picked daily as it matures. Once harvested, it’s quickly moved to the packing facility, pre-cooled to 32°F using forced air, and stored for shipment.

The goal? To ship within days—and ideally, never more than a couple of weeks post-packing. However, Jackson pointed out that shelf life varies: “Early season fruit is a little weaker, while later season fruit tends to be stronger.”

A Giant in the Industry

Family Tree Farms isn’t just managing this process for a small niche. According to Jackson, they pack over 170 million pounds of tree fruit and blueberries annually. That volume requires extraordinary coordination across genetics, field operations, packing, and sales.

Conclusion

For Family Tree Farms, success in the competitive fresh produce market relies not just on what grows in the field, but on a carefully orchestrated pipeline from tree to consumer. With the help of smart varietal selection and strict post-harvest management, they continue to deliver quality fruit with the freshness that customers expect.

— Reported by Nick Papagni, Ag Community Coordinator, AgNetWest

