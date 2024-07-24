Massive Coalition of Ag Groups Call for Farm Bill Finalization

A coalition of more than 500 organizations is calling for farm bill finalization by the end of the year. In a letter sent to congressional leaders, the organizations state that “as committed stakeholders and beneficiaries of the farm bill, we cannot continue to wait for updated policies, provisions, initiatives and critical funding that support our collective interests.” The groups represent various sectors such as agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and rural development, stress the importance of the farm bill for millions of Americans.

One of the signatories of the letter, the American Farm Bureau Federation, noted that “passing a stopgap extension of this critical piece of legislation would put it at risk of further delay.” The groups emphasize that delaying the farm bill any longer would risk even further postponement due to upcoming elections and a new Congress. The organizations believe a bipartisan effort is needed to achieve farm bill finalization before the end of the year to continue essential support for farm bill programs.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West