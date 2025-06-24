In the ever-evolving world of agriculture, few names carry the weight of tradition and innovation like Massey-Ferguson. But how did this iconic brand come to be?

Massey-Ferguson: A Legacy in Agriculture

It all began in 1891, when Hart Massey and Allison Harris merged their companies to form Massey-Harris Limited. Their early innovations included threshing machines and, interestingly, safety bicycles—a surprising reflection of the company’s versatility at the time. Tractors wouldn’t enter their lineup until 1930.

A major milestone came in 1953, when Massey-Harris merged with Harry Ferguson’s company. The brand name evolved to Massey-Ferguson by 1958. Although the company became a staple in farming equipment, it eventually faced financial struggles and was acquired by Agco Corporation in 1994.

From bicycles to combines, Massey-Ferguson represents more than machinery—it’s a lasting symbol of agricultural progress.

I’m Mark Oppold—thanks for joining me on this journey through ag history.