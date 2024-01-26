MAP Funding to Support Global Organic Promotion

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) has secured over $1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Access Program (MAP) to promote U.S. organic products globally in 2024. The funding, totaling $1,046,558, includes $760,633 in new MAP allocations and $285,925 in unused carryover funds from 2022. The carryover funds stem from the pandemic’s impact, curtailing market development activities in 2022. OTA, representing U.S. organic abroad for over 20 years, aims to expand activities to untapped markets worldwide with the USDA’s funding support.

Emphasizing the growing global demand for organic products, OTA co-CEO Tom Chapman highlights the economic benefits, job creation, and opportunities for U.S. farmers through exports. USDA statistics reveal a nearly 20 percent increase in U.S. organic exports over the last five years, with Canada and Mexico as primary destinations and emerging markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Vietnam entering the top 10. The USDA estimates a $24 increase in agricultural exports for each $1 invested in export market development, providing a total of $174.3 million through MAP for fiscal year 2024 to various organizations and cooperatives.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West