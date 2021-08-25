Some of the Many Ways to Increase Your Eggplant Harvest

Some ways to increase your eggplant harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are many ways to increase your eggplant harvest and grow huge plants.

Avoid planting your eggplant seedlings too early. These plants grow best when they’re in warm conditions. And since these plants have broad leaves, these seedlings grow quickly.

One trick to speed up their growth and increase your eggplant harvest is to lay black plastic over your garden soil several weeks before planting. If you increase the soil temperature above 70°F, you’ll see rapid eggplant growth. Add some compost to your soil before planting.

Be careful not to overcrowd your plants. Spacing eggplants too close increases the risk of fungal diseases. Make sure they are 24 to 36 inches apart and staked to prevent the plants from toppling over.

Be sure to fertilize plants about 6 weeks after planting, when the plants bloom, when the plants set their first fruits, and in the summer when there is a heavy set of fruits.

Since eggplants are made up of a lot of water, be sure to keep them watered – giving them one to two inches per week.

