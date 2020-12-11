The many uses of a seasonal fruit during the holidays. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Oranges are a Christmas tradition. Sometimes they come in the form of a clementine or a tangerine. And, they’re not just for eating or stocking stuffers.

There are so many ways we can make the most of this seasonal fruit during the holiday season. From marmalade to candied orange peels; to creating a garland made of orange as well as apple peels. But that’s not all. A few tablespoons of olive oil combined with ¾ cup of sugar and some zested citrus peel makes a fantastic skin exfoliator.

The orange peel candle is great for one half of the orange peel, and the other half can be used to build a natural birdfeeder. After all, winter is a tough time for the birdies. Mix up a little popcorn, some birdseed and peanut butter and put that mixture into the orange peel. Use some twine to hang it up.

Aside from throwing an orange in the stocking this year, there are loads of homemade holiday projects that could help to make the house more festive and the holiday more eco-friendly.

