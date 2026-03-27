The March 27 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a powerful and controversial conversation with Manuel Cunha, President of the Nisei Farmers League, addressing recent allegations surrounding Cesar Chavez and the broader implications for labor, agriculture, and policy in California.

Cunha shared strong reactions to reports detailing misconduct tied to Chavez, calling the situation deeply disappointing and emphasizing that more of the story still needs to be told. Drawing from decades of experience in agriculture, Cunha described what he believes was a long-standing imbalance in how farm labor history has been portrayed, often overlooking the challenges faced by growers while elevating union leadership without full scrutiny.

The conversation also explored the rapid fallout from the allegations, including the removal of statues, reconsideration of school names, and shifting public perception. Cunha noted how quickly public opinion changed following the report, raising questions about how historical figures are evaluated and remembered.

Beyond the controversy, the discussion turned to the ongoing issue of labor in California agriculture. Cunha highlighted how working conditions for farm employees have significantly improved over the decades, including better wages, safety standards, and regulations. However, he stressed that major challenges remain, particularly around labor availability, immigration policy, and the need for practical solutions that support both workers and growers.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill also discussed the broader policy landscape, including the need for balanced immigration reform. The conversation touched on potential pathways for long-term workers, legal frameworks for future labor, and the importance of removing criminal elements from the system while supporting those contributing to agriculture.

Another key takeaway from the episode was the importance of agriculture being treated as a priority issue rather than a political one. As discussed on the show, food production impacts every American, and policies affecting farmers and ranchers have far-reaching consequences across the economy.

The episode also previewed continued discussions on labor and immigration, with more insights expected in upcoming segments as the industry prepares for the peak growing season.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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