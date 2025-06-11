Mangoes May Boost Heart Health in Postmenopausal Women

Researchers link daily mango consumption to lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association suggests that eating mangoes may offer heart health benefits for postmenopausal women. Researchers from the University of California, Davis found that consuming about two servings—or one and a half cups—of mango daily over a two-week period led to improvements in blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The study involved 24 women between the ages of 50 and 70, all of whom were overweight or had obesity. Participants abstained from mangoes prior to the trial, then incorporated the fruit daily during the study period. Researchers monitored blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health markers throughout.

Key Findings:

Two hours after mango consumption, participants showed a reduction in systolic blood pressure and mean arterial pressure .

and . Over time, participants experienced a decrease in fasting total cholesterol and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol.

The study was funded by the National Mango Board and highlights the potential of dietary strategies—such as incorporating fresh mangoes—to support cardiovascular health in postmenopausal women, a population at elevated risk for heart disease.

Reporting by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West.

