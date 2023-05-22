Mango Industry Seeing Unprecedented Growth

Big growth in the mango industry. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The mango industry is having record volume of high-quality fruit arriving in the U.S. this year. Mango volume for the past three weeks has topped the charts at 4.4M, 5.1M and 4.6M boxes per week.

The National Mango Board has engaged its growers, importers, and retailers to initiate key marketing strategies to drive sales for this superfruit heading into June’s National Mango Month and National Mango Day on July 22. Traditionally, June and July are peak months for mango volume however, the unheard-of numbers further extends the opportunity for more consumers sales.

Dan Spellman, director of marketing of the National Mango Board says “This large supply presents tremendous opportunity for retailers to create colorful, large displays and showcase the availability of all mango varieties now available at local grocery stores throughout the U.S..”

The National Mango Board recommends retailers talk to their suppliers for specific information on availability and sizes.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.