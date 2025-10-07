A Conversation with a Leading PCA

Mando Perez

Nick Papagni recently had the opportunity to speak with Mando Perez, Southern California Territory PCA and president of the Kern County CAPCA, representing Semios, one of the foremost technology-driven agricultural companies. Their conversation touched on weather, pest management, irrigation, and Perez’s remarkable recognition in the industry.

“I am doing great, and it’s great to be on here, Nick,” said Mando Perez, expressing his excitement for the discussion.

Papagni noted the favorable weather conditions California has experienced compared to previous years. “I think overall, this is one of the best spring, summer, and now fall weather I think I’ve ever had here,” he remarked.

Perez agreed, highlighting how the cooler temperatures delayed the extreme heat until late August or early September, providing optimal conditions for the Central Valley’s diverse crops.

Weather and Its Impact on Pest Management

Cooler weather has practical benefits for PCAs, Perez explained. “It helps with day-to-day operations, especially when you’re looking at your spray program,” he said. Spraying for pests such as the navel orange worm or California red scale requires careful timing, and extreme heat can complicate these schedules. Ideal temperatures allow spray teams to operate more efficiently, ensuring better pest control outcomes.

Semios: Technology Transforming Agriculture

Semios has had a strong 2025, Perez noted. The company continues to innovate in pest management, irrigation, and climate monitoring. Its solutions aim to improve fruit quality while reducing labor and input costs, addressing growers’ most pressing needs. “We listened to the growers. We came back, we offered them great opportunities and great deals, and it really allowed them to move forward in that solution,” Perez explained.

Modern agriculture, he added, relies on precise, data-driven decisions. “With our monitoring tools, we provide growers with irrigation summaries, device-level details, water balances, month-to-month usage versus application graphs,” Perez said. This comprehensive approach also includes water pressure summaries and network uptime reporting, ensuring reliability and optimal service for growers.

The Role of Weather Data in Pest Management

Semios’s weather monitoring capabilities are critical at the ranch level. Perez emphasized, “That weather data is really going to help collect on a ranch level, and it’s going to help the PCAs make decisions on timing for pest generations.” Accurate weather and phenology data allow PCAs to optimize spray programs, protecting crops and maximizing yield.

Experience in Citrus: Building Skills and Knowledge

Perez reflected on his experience as a citrus PCA, which provided invaluable lessons in field scouting and pest management. Citrus farming requires year-round attention, unlike crops with a dormant season. “It allowed me to become a better scouter, a better PCA, and really look at what I needed to do to help this crop become the best,” he said.

Shafter: A Growing Community

Beyond agriculture, Perez is proud of his hometown of Shafter, California. The city is experiencing significant residential and industrial growth. “They just removed about 300 acres of tree nuts to build houses next to Shafter High School,” Perez noted. The community continues to thrive, blending agricultural heritage with modern development.

Recognition and Achievement: CAPCA Member of the Year

A highlight of the conversation was Perez receiving the CAPCA Member of the Year award for 2025. “To be nominated and voted in by my peers is really meaningful,” he said. This recognition reflects not only his professional achievements at Semios but also his commitment to supporting fellow PCAs and advancing innovation in California agriculture.

“It tells you that all my hard work in the industry and what I’m doing to give back—advocating for PCAs, supporting growers, and pushing innovation—is being recognized,” Perez added. He emphasized that perseverance, mentorship, and dedication to the community were central to his journey.

The PCA Brotherhood

Perez described the PCA network as a supportive community. “The only way growers get the best fruit is having PCAs on staff making informed decisions on pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and targeted pest disruption,” he said. The collaboration among PCAs ensures consistent crop quality and agricultural success across California.

Giving Back to the Industry

When asked about his leadership role in CAPCA, Perez stressed the importance of community involvement. “If you are sitting there thinking, what can I do to make a difference? Get involved,” he said. His message underscores the value of engagement and contribution to the agricultural community.

Learning the Ropes as a PCA

Starting as a PCA can be overwhelming, Perez admitted. Over time, experience has built resilience, perseverance, and wisdom, helping him navigate the complex demands of crop protection, pest management, and grower support.

Leveraging Experience and Resources

With years of experience, Perez emphasizes the importance of building wisdom while making informed decisions as a PCA. “Use your resources too,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old the person is as a PCA…call your peers, ask for advice, and learn from their experience.” This collaborative approach ensures that both new and experienced PCAs can make better, data-driven decisions for growers.

Discipline: The Key to Success

Perez compares PCA work to sports, noting the value of discipline. “Discipline is the key to making you a better PCA. Keep yourself disciplined on a program that allows you to continue to grow and develop,” he explained. Like studying game film in football, PCAs can analyze successful practices and apply them to improve crop management outcomes.

CAPCA: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking

The California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA) plays a pivotal role in advancing the profession. Perez shared that over 900 attendees are expected at the upcoming CAPCA event, which provides networking opportunities, continuing education, and a platform for discussing trends and challenges in the industry.

“I’m looking forward to the roundtable discussion for the student network event,” Perez said. This session focuses on mentoring college students pursuing careers as PCAs, providing insights, guidance, and workshops to help build the next generation of professionals.

Connecting with Growers and Peers

Perez highlighted the breadth of his engagement throughout the year. “I probably meet well over a hundred growers per year…there are times when I’m in a room with up to 200 PCAs,” he said. These interactions foster collaboration, idea sharing, and professional growth, which Perez considers the most rewarding part of his career.

Discovering a Passion for Agriculture

Perez’s journey into agriculture began in 2009 during a challenging economic period. After losing his job, he discovered an opportunity with The Wonderful Company and was introduced to agricultural chemicals. Encouraged by his manager, he pursued a PCA license while balancing full-time work, school, and family responsibilities.

“I started managing about 17,000 acres of tree nuts…my journey just started from there,” Perez recounted. His story illustrates how passion, dedication, and resilience can transform challenges into a thriving career in agriculture.

Passion and Family: The Heart of Success

For Perez, being a PCA is not just a job—it’s a calling. “I wake up every day excited and ready to go. My motivation is my family…man, I love what I’m doing in agriculture,” he said. His enthusiasm extends to his family, who appreciate the dedication and work behind every crop.

Supporting his community also remains a priority. Perez is actively involved with Shafter High School and the local football program, fostering a sense of connection and mentorship for students and families alike.

Semios: Connecting with Growers and Industry Professionals

For those interested in learning more about Perez or Semios, he is accessible through multiple channels. Interested growers and PCAs can reach him via semios.com, LinkedIn, email at mperez@semios.com, or by phone at 661-805-7561.

Semios will be present at the CAPCA event from October 19th through 21st in Reno, Nevada. Attendees can visit their booth for guidance on pest management, irrigation, compliance, and AgWell solutions, and meet Perez along with other company representatives.

Mando Perez’s story reflects the evolution of modern agriculture through technology, mentorship, and community involvement. From managing thousands of acres to mentoring the next generation of PCAs, Perez exemplifies leadership, innovation, and dedication in California agriculture.