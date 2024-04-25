Mandatory HPAI Testing for Cattle Crossing State Lines

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has instituted new protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) introduced a Federal Order that dictates mandatory HPAI testing and reporting for dairy cattle crossing state lines. The requirements of the Federal Order take effect April 29, 2024.

Dairy cattle must undergo testing at approved laboratories within the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) before any interstate movement. APHIS will be reimbursing producers for the cost of testing at NAHLN laboratories. Owners of herds with positive test results must provide vital epidemiological information for tracing purposes. Additionally, interstate dairy cattle movement must adhere to specific conditions outlined by APHIS. While immediate implementation is required for lactating dairy cattle, requirements for other classes of dairy cattle will be determined based on other factors.

Furthermore, the Federal Order enforces mandatory reporting by laboratories and state veterinarians. Positive results from diagnostic tests must be promptly reported to USDA APHIS. This reporting requirement enhances disease surveillance and facilitates swift responses to outbreaks. It is meant to ensure effective control measures are implemented to minimize the spread of avian influenza within livestock populations.

The mandatory HPAI testing and reporting requirements are part of a broader effort to address the ongoing outbreak. USDA emphasizes the significance of implementing robust biosecurity measures and collaborating closely with federal partners to mitigate the impact of HPAI on livestock and public health. By adhering to these requirements and working together, the livestock industry can better understand and manage the threat posed by HPAI, ensuring the safety and well-being of both animals and consumers.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West