Managing Shot Hole and Scab in Almond Orchards This Season

As almond growers enter the growing season, two early-season diseases are top of mind: shot hole and scab. These fungal infections can significantly impact orchard health and yield, making early detection and management crucial.

Cassandra Rieser, Technical Service Manager for UPL, covers Southern California and Arizona and recently shared insights on the best strategies for controlling these diseases. She emphasized that both shot hole and scab are prevalent in California orchards, particularly in Northern regions following wet spring conditions.

“Scab, especially in Northern California orchards, becomes more severe after extended wet periods,” Rieser explained. “Growers should scout for signs of infection, such as small holes on leaves, fruits, and twigs for shot hole and grayish-black spots on leaves for scab. The symptoms become more pronounced as the season progresses.”

If left untreated, shot hole and scab can lead to serious consequences. “Severe outbreaks can reduce yield, cause tree defoliation, and weaken trees,” Rieser warned. “This not only affects the current season’s crop but also impacts long-term orchard health, potentially leading to replanting and economic losses.”

Fortunately, both diseases can be managed with the same fungicide applications. UPL offers a new fungicide, Axios 20 SC, powered by the active ingredient KINOPROL. “We recommend Axios as a preventive measure,” Rieser stated. “The best timing for application is two to five weeks post-petal fall, though growers can begin at petal fall if needed.”

As California approaches petal fall, growers should prioritize scouting and timely fungicide applications to maintain orchard health. For additional information, growers can reach out to regional sales representatives or visit UPL’s website at uplcorp.com/us.

By staying proactive and following recommended treatment strategies, almond growers can minimize the impact of shot hole and scab, ensuring a strong and productive season.

Listen to the full interview with Cassandra Rieser.

