Managing Hidden Nematode Threats in High-Value Crops

While many crop pests are easy to spot above ground, some of the most damaging threats remain hidden below the soil surface. Bryce Borges, Market Development Specialist with Corteva, says plant parasitic nematodes are a major concern for growers of wine grapes, fruits, and vegetables.

“These pests are out of sight and out of mind,” Borges explained, noting that nematodes attack plant root systems, limiting the plant’s ability to take up water and nutrients. Over time, this can significantly impact plant health and reduce yield potential in high-value crops.

Because nematodes are not visible like many insect pests, proper sampling is critical. Borges recommends that growers collect soil samples before planting, ideally while the previous crop is still in the ground. Sampling near active root zones and ensuring adequate soil moisture can help provide a more accurate picture of nematode populations.

Historically, many growers have relied on fumigation to manage nematodes. While effective, fumigants can come with higher costs and increasing regulatory challenges. Borges said newer options are now available that provide targeted control without the drawbacks of broad-spectrum fumigation.

One of those options is Salibro® nematicide, known as Salibro® CA in California. The product uses a unique mode of action to specifically target plant parasitic nematodes such as root knot, lesion, and reniform species, while preserving beneficial nematodes in the soil.

Salibro also offers flexibility in application, with options including at-planting treatments, broadcast incorporation, and chemigation through drip or micro-sprinkler systems. This allows growers to integrate nematode management into existing production practices.

With increasing pressure from soilborne pests, Borges emphasized the importance of proactive management. Identifying nematode populations early and selecting targeted control tools can help growers protect root health and maintain productivity throughout the season.

For more information, visit corteva.com/Salibro or contact your local Corteva representative.