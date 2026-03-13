Managing Fire Ants in Almond Orchards with Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait

Fire ants can create significant challenges for California almond growers, particularly as populations build during warmer months. John Mays, Senior Director of Specialty Agriculture with Central Life Sciences, says effective control often starts with understanding how bait products like Extinguish® Professional Fire Ant Bait work within the colony.

According to Mays, the product uses S-methoprene, an insect growth regulator that targets the reproductive cycle of fire ants. Rather than killing ants on contact, the bait relies on natural ant behavior to distribute the active ingredient throughout the colony.

“The foraging ants take the bait back to the mound and deposit it within the colony,” Mays explained. Once inside the colony, the active ingredient disrupts the queen’s ability to reproduce, eventually collapsing the population. This colony-level control approach helps manage fire ants more effectively than treatments that only target worker ants.

Timing is an important factor in achieving strong results. Mays noted that it typically takes two to three weeks for the bait to fully impact fire ant colonies. Because of this delayed action, growers should plan applications ahead of peak activity periods.

In almond orchards, the most effective application window generally falls between early May and July. Mays said that during late spring and early summer, fire ants are more active near the soil surface, making bait products easier for foraging ants to locate and transport back to the mound.

As temperatures rise later in the summer, ants often move deeper into the soil profile, which can reduce bait effectiveness. Applying treatments during the recommended window helps ensure the bait reaches active colonies when they are most vulnerable.

Growers looking for additional details on application rates, label information, and management tips can visit centralantcontrol.com for more information.