Making Sense of Biologicals: Plant-Based Biopesticides and Concentration Complexities

Plant-based biopesticides are more widely used in urban settings than in agriculture. Some of the products can be very effective in the right circumstance, and Kansas State Professor and Extension Specialist Dr. Raymond Cloyd studies those cases. These plant-incorporated protectants (PIPs) help crops fight off pests by increasing the amounts of natural defenses. Cloyd said there are notable quirks about the category, including limited residual effect and possible toxicity with concentration changes.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

