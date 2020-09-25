Making Sense of Biologicals: Nematode’s High Level of Peachtree Borer Control

Peachtree borer can wreak havoc on several stone fruit crops such as peach, cherry, and plum trees. Controlling the insect can be challenging because, as their name describes, the pest bores into the wood of the tree. However, a tiny worm is proving to be a useful tool against peachtree borer.

In this episode, we look at another case study of a biological in action with USDA’s Dr. David Shapiro-Ilan. A multi-year study by Shapiro-Ilan and his team has tested the effectiveness of a beneficial nematode against peachtree borer, which he said has impressive results. Application and keeping the worm alive during the trials has been an issue and another focus for the team. He said they have developed a survival-aid and efficient application system with producers in mind.

Listen to the episode with Dr. David Shapiro-Ilan.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

