Making Sense of Biologicals: Evaluating Biologicals on Botrytis in Strawberries

This episode of the Making Sense of Biologicals program looks at a case study on control of botrytis in strawberry production. UC Cooperative Extension Entomology and Biologics Advisor Dr. Surendra Dara conducted a comparative study of ten different products, five of which were biologicals. Dara said that some of the biological options performed very well in comparison to the chemical alternatives, including botanical and fatty acid-based products. He also noted that there was very little fungicide resistance at the location of the trial. It’s possible that in regular strawberry producing areas where there is likely some level of fungicide tolerance, these botanicals could even be more effective than standard chemical options.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

