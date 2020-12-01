Making Sense of Biologicals: Bacillus Thuringiensis, Commonly Known But How Does Bt Work

Bacillus thuringiensis, more commonly known as Bt, maybe the most widely known biological in the industry. It’s used in several products that growers are familiar with to help control many lepidopteran pests like peach twig borer and diamondback moth.

But how does Bt work? It’s a bacteria that lives in soil. How does that control insects? UC Cooperative Extension Biological Specialist Dr. Surendra Dara joins the Making Sense of Biologicals program to break down how Bt works. Dr. Dara also talks about the characteristics of the biological pesticide like resistance concerns and effectiveness speed.

Listen to the episode with Dr. Surendra Dara.

‘Making Sense of Biologicals’ is a series from AgNet West that dives into various topics with unbiased experts in the field of biologics to help the industry better understand the product category.

This episode of Making Sense of Biologicals is made possible by PureCrop1, an all-organic formula for ‘When you just want one tool that does it all.’ PureCrop1 is an insecticide, fungicide, biostimulant, and super-surfactant; containing only seven plant-based ingredients. PureCrop1 is naturally safe for the planet, humans, animals, and even beneficial insects. For more information, visit PureCrop1.com.