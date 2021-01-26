Some ways to make this year’s garden the best, yet. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Setting some goals now will help you jump-start the spring growing season. Here are some ways to get prepared for the gardening months ahead.

Starting with getting all of your gardening tools organized. When your tools are always at the ready, you’ll be better able to take care of your yard. Next, prepare for the unwelcome pests. Such as deer, rabbits, insect pests, and weeds.

Although this next goal is especially crucial in drought-prone areas, gardeners in every region can improve water conservation. Whether it’s adding more mulch or choosing plants that are native to your region. Or, choosing irrigation with a timer to use water more efficiently.

Advertisement

Also, set a goal to spend more time enjoying all of the work you’ve been putting in. Create a relaxing, personal space outdoors to enjoy. You could build a fire pit for the family to gather around. Or, including a bench or table for enjoying the morning cup of coffee while gazing at the hummingbirds and butterflies stopping by to visit your beautiful plants and flowers.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Ways for Making this Year’s Garden the Best Ever to Enjoy