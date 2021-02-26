A magical night-growing plant with a sweet fragrance. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you don’t know about the Moonflower, you’re in for a treat. This fast-growing night-blooming vine will fill the evening with a sweet fragrance. It has heart-shaped leaves and the blooms of this vigorous vine are indeed moon-like, thanks to their pale color.

Because of the moonflower vine’s tendency to bloom at night, you might be wondering why you should plant it at all if you can’t see them open during the day. The answer is simple: It is magical when you grow it where you spend time outdoors in the evening. They’re perfect for the front porch or patio.

Advertisement

Moonflower Vine

By Benjamin Graves, Sasebo, Japan

They can quickly grow over 15 feet, so it’s a good idea to provide a trellis or other support for them to climb. There, you’ll be able to enjoy the huge white flowers that almost seem to glow in dim lighting, as well as the sweet scent these beauties produce.

Moonflower vines, which are native to the warmer regions even attract fascinating nighttime pollinators like large, green luna moths and hummingbird-like hawk moths.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

A Magical Night-Growing Plant with a Sweet Fragrance