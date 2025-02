Courtesy of USDA

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that households in 28 zip codes in Los Angeles County, affected by recent wildfires may be eligible for food assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). People who not normally eligible for D-SNAP can participate if they meet disaster-specific criteria, such as income limits and disaster-related expenses.



Los Angeles County Households Affected by Wildfires May Be Eligible for Food Assistance