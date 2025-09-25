Lorenzo Rios: Valley Strong Vision for California

Lorenzo Rios

Introducing Lorenzo Rios

Nick Papagni recently sat down with Lorenzo Rios, candidate for California’s Congressional District 21. Rios, who describes himself as a man deeply committed to this country, shared his background, values, and reasons for running.

Though not born in the United States, Rios became a naturalized citizen and enlisted in the Marines. His service opened doors to higher education, allowing him to attend Gonzaga University in Washington through the ROTC program. Over a distinguished 23-year career, Rios led troops in combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Balkans, and later taught as a professor of international relations at West Point.

Upon retiring from the military, Rios became CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, where he has spent the past decade helping veterans transition back into civilian life. His work has focused on connecting veterans to resources, encouraging civic education, and teaching young people about the Constitution and the opportunities available in America.

“I’ve been living my American dream,” Rios said, “and I want others to find theirs here—not somewhere else. But it’s getting tougher, and that’s why I’m in the race. The American dream is available, but we’ve got to fight for it.”

Agriculture at the Core of District 21

As the conversation turned to agriculture, Papagni highlighted the challenges facing Central Valley farmers. Rios pointed to water policy as a critical issue.

He emphasized the importance of advancing long-delayed water projects such as Temperance Flat and Sites Reservoir, streamlining reviews by the Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation, and re-examining outdated Endangered Species Act interpretations.

“Our farmers are contributing to national security by ensuring that we have quality food grown here in the United States,” Rios said. “We cannot afford to rely on imports. We need to complement the work already being done and help move it across the finish line.”

Educating America on the Value of Farmers

Both Rios and Papagni stressed the importance of public education about agriculture. Many policymakers, Rios argued, do not fully understand farming because they have never stepped foot on a farm.

His solution is to bring leaders to the Central Valley, allowing them to see firsthand how innovative and resourceful farmers are—especially in their ability to maximize limited water supplies.

“Some of the greatest environmentalists are our farmers,” Rios said. “They do so much more with so little, feeding not only our community but our country and the world. The Valley should not just be the drive-thru part of California. It should be a destination where tough answers are found.”

Farmers as Environmental Stewards

Rios pushed back against policies that, in his view, wrongly penalize producers.

“We’ve got to stop weaponizing climate policy against farmers,” he said. “Farmers are not the problem—they’re the solution. They’ve been stewarding this land for generations. Congress should reward conservation, not punish production.”

Papagni agreed, pointing out that farmers treat their soil with the utmost care because it sustains their livelihoods for generations.

Fixing the Farm Bill

Rios also addressed the farm bill, calling for reforms that put family farms first.

“The farm bill should protect family farmers, not foreign corporations,” he said. “Congress needs to quit using it as a political football and pass a bill that puts Valley producers first. Farmers shouldn’t have to survive against their own government—they should be able to thrive.”

Central Valley’s Desire for Change

Rios noted that local sentiment strongly favors a new direction. He pointed to the 16.5% shift toward former President Trump in the last election—the largest swing in the nation—as evidence of growing dissatisfaction.

“My opponent has been in office for over 20 years and barely held on in the last race,” Rios explained. “People here are hungry for change. I’m not running against one person—I’m running for change. I want farmers to grow without fear of losing their water. I want kids to see that their dreams are achievable right here in this valley.”

A Vision for a Strong Valley, a Strong State

For Rios, restoring California begins with strengthening the Central Valley.

“Make America Great should not be a political slogan,” he said. “It should be a duty we all accept. The golden era of America starts with a strong valley. Compliance should be easier than leaving the state. We’ve got to stop chasing businesses away and start bringing them back.”

Rios envisions a “Valley Strong” policy—an approach that builds prosperity in agriculture and business, revitalizes the state, and ensures that the next generation can thrive without leaving California.

A Competitor’s Mindset

Papagni praised Rios’s competitive spirit, noting that it reflects a refusal to give up. Rios agreed, recalling lessons from his military career.

“In 23 years of service, quitting was never an option. Victory was the only option. America is worth fighting for, and we will not accept defeat. If we fail, we fail forward. America will remain the greatest nation on Earth.”

Building a Coalition for the Valley’s Future

Looking forward, Rios urged Central Valley residents to work together to restore prosperity.

“Let’s create a coalition where we bring the best days of our valley back,” he said. “Let’s not work with fear. Let’s work with a commitment for the best days in our valley and in America. By starting with a strong valley, we will bring the golden era of America, and it’ll start right here.”

Papagni thanked Rios for his service and praised his fighting spirit.

Rios, in turn, reminded listeners that the work ahead requires courage and commitment:

“Our best days are not behind us, and what we have is not God-given—it is man-made. What is man-made can be changed back to where it needs to be. Good enough is no longer enough. Change is what we need, and it’s going to require us to be uncomfortable. But we’re already uncomfortable, so let’s push through. Let’s work toward victory so that our kids can look forward to a bright future right here.”

Joining the Campaign

Rios encouraged listeners to join his campaign by visiting riosforcongress.com to learn more, donate, or host events.

“I look forward to working with everyone in the valley,” he said. “Together, we can make the Valley strong and bring the best days of our country back.”