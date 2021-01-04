Locally Driven Water Initiatives Critical for Helping Guide National Assistance

Locally driven efforts are critical for helping to guide national conservation assistance initiatives. Several leaders of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) recently heard from industry members about water quantity issues in the central and western states. NRCS Acting Chief Kevin Norton told stakeholders and landowners during the listening session that NRCS has had great success in addressing conservation goals through local collaboration.

“We can bring you together with state agencies, local agencies, other federal partnerships with organizations producer- and conservation-related. They bring their resources, staff, and funding alongside our federal investment. The opportunities for success are just amplified,” Norton noted. “We want those priorities and solutions to be locally driven and not nationally dictated.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West