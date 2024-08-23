Livestock Producers to Expand Conservation Efforts with NRCS Investment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $22 million to help livestock producers expand conservation efforts. A total of 29 projects across 36 states are receiving support through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The cooperative agreements are made through the Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative (GLCI). Projects address local resource concerns, climate-smart practices, and Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge.

“Privately owned grazing lands cover nearly one-third of the American landscape,” NRCS Chief Terry Cosby said in a press release. “Through these selected projects and cooperative agreements, NRCS leverages the knowledge and expertise of partners to help livestock producers, advance climate-smart agriculture and serve producers who choose voluntary, private land conservation.”

GLCI aims to enhance conservation on private grazing land by addressing priority issues through partner expertise and technical assistance. It also supports the National Grazing Lands Coalition, helping state coalitions in supporting underserved producers and tribal governments.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West