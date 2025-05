San Joaquin Valley is the southern part of California’s Central Valley, a fertile ground which is over 50 miles wide and stretches approximately 450 miles in length. Though comprising just 1% of America’s farmland, it produces 8% of the country’s food supply. Over 200 crops are grown here watered by the canals which bring water down from the Sacramento Delta.

Don Graham from Redlands, CA, USA, via Wikimedia Commons

The Lipstick Farmer movie star, Elaine Culotti, talks about the difference farming in Fallbrook California compared to farming in the Central Valley of California.

The Lipstick Farmer