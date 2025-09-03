Farm Families and the Birth of Agricultural Policy

As farm families moved westward and settled across the American heartland, they were unknowingly shaping the foundation of U.S. agriculture. Their struggles, innovations, and resilience created a living history that would later influence government officials tasked with developing agricultural policy. Recognizing the importance of this legacy, a few forward-thinking scholars insisted that agricultural history deserved a place in education.

Lewis B. Schmidt and the First Agricultural History Course in America

Lewis B. Schmidt: A Pioneer in Agricultural Education

In 1914, Lewis B. Schmidt made history by teaching the first agricultural history course in the United States. At the time, he was on staff at Iowa State College—known today as Iowa State University. His pioneering course laid the groundwork for a deeper academic understanding of how farming shaped not only rural communities but also national policy and progress.

Shifting Focus Beyond Politics and War

Schmidt firmly believed that too much emphasis had been placed on political and military history in schools and universities. To him, agriculture represented the backbone of the nation’s growth, and its story needed to be studied with the same seriousness as other disciplines. His efforts helped establish agricultural history as a respected field of study, ensuring that the contributions of farmers and rural communities would not be overlooked.

A Legacy That Shaped Agricultural Policy and Education

By bringing farm history into the classroom, Schmidt changed the way America thought about agriculture’s role in shaping the country. His vision connected the lives of farm families to the larger story of the nation, influencing both public policy and educational priorities. Today, agricultural history continues to be an essential part of understanding how food, farming, and rural life built the United States.