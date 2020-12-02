Less Than 10 Days Left to Apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

There are less than 10 days left to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2). The program provides direct relief to producers who continue to encounter challenges with market disruptions and associated costs due to COVID-19. The USDA Farm Service Agency has distributed more than $10 billion dollars under CFAP 2.

“Producers are reminded that the deadline for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is approaching. That deadline is December the 11th,” said Reece Langley, Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council. “So any producers that have not visited or talked with their Farm Service Agency office to make sure that they sign up if eligible are encouraged to do that in the coming week or so to get ahead of that deadline for CFAP 2.”

