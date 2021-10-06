What’s left on the to do list for gardens this year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Now that Fall has arrived there are still a few things left on the gardening to-do list for the year. October is a time of preparing for the winter months and harvesting the last veggies still lingering in the garden bed. Depending on your area, it could be time to harvest your root veggies.

Or, time to plant: broccoli, cabbage, carrots, spinach and turnips. Herb planting is also encouraged this month. Perhaps its time to plant a new variety.

October could be a dry month, so it’s important to pay attention to your garden’s watering needs.

It’s also the time to start thinking about protecting roses before temperatures begin to chill. Be sure to cut them back and remove any part of the plant which looks diseased or appears to have been attacked by bugs. And, cover your roses with mulch to provide a layer of insulation.

Checking off some of these garden tasks will not only help you have a productive month, but better prepare your garden for the colder months ahead.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

What’s Left on the To-Do List for Gardens This Year