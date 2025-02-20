Learn More about the Various Benefits of EQIP

We’ve talked many times about the various benefits found through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) wants to remind agricultural producers they can provide financial and technical assistance through EQIP, as it addresses natural resource concerns and delivers a variety of environmental benefits.

The first step in learning more is to contact NRCS at your local USDA Service Center. A NRCS conservation planner will schedule a visit to your property and will walk the land with you to discuss your goals and review any resource concerns. Following the site visit, the conservation planner will develop a conservation plan that includes a variety of conservation practices or activities to address the resource concerns and management goals discussed.

Applications for NRCS conservation programs are accepted on a continuous basis. So, producers, landowners and forest managers interested in applying for assistance are encouraged to learn more about EQIP and other continuous signup programs.