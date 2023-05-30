There’s a new resource to help consumers learn more about GMOs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Feed Your Mind is an Agricultural Biotechnology Education and Outreach Initiative that was first launched in March 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It is a multi-phased, educational effort aimed at helping consumers better understand genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.

The initiative is now in its fourth and final phase, providing consumers with new educational materials that add to an existing collection of GMO resources on the FDA’s Feed Your Mind webpage. These new educational materials, as well as the existing library of Feed Your Mind materials, are available to help you learn more about GMOs within our food supply. Feed Your Mind materials are also available in Spanish, and the FDA will inform the public when these materials are available in languages other than English.

Learn About GMOs with the FDA

This video reviews GMO crops in the United States as of 2020. Only a few types of GMO crops are grown in the U.S., but some of these GMOs make up a large percentage of the crop grown (e.g., soybeans, corn, sugar beets, canola, and cotton). Most GMO crops are used in food for animals like cows, chickens, and fish. They are also used to make ingredients that are then used in food products like cereal, snack chips, and vegetable oils. Even though you won’t find many GMO fruits or vegetables in the produce section of your grocery store, GMOs are a common part of today’s food supply. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched Feed Your Mind, the Agricultural Biotechnology Education and Outreach Initiative, to help consumers better understand genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.

For more information, visit: https://www.fda.gov/feedyourmind

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.