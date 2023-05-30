Learn About GMOs with the FDA

There’s a new resource to help consumers learn more about GMOs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.
Feed Your Mind is an Agricultural Biotechnology Education and Outreach Initiative that was first launched in March 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It is a multi-phased, educational effort aimed at helping consumers better understand genetically engineered foods, commonly called GMOs or genetically modified organisms.
The initiative is now in its fourth and final phase, providing consumers with new educational materials that add to an existing collection of GMO resources on the FDA’s Feed Your Mind webpage. These new educational materials, as well as the existing library of Feed Your Mind materials, are available to help you learn more about GMOs within our food supply. Feed Your Mind materials are also available in Spanish, and the FDA will inform the public when these materials are available in languages other than English.
Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.
Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.