Leadership Farm Bureau Accepting Applications for Class of 2022

Leadership Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for the class of 2022. The year-long program provides training and education in personal development, governmental affairs, agriculture issues, and the Farm Bureau organization and structure. More than 250 hours will be provided through seven instructional sessions. Meetings will vary according to the monthly agenda, but each session will run approximately three days.

A maximum of 10 individuals will be selected to participate in the program. The ideal candidate for the program is a board member of a county Farm Bureau, a Young Farmer & Rancher State Committee member, or county Farm Bureau staff member interested in taking a more significant leadership role within the organization. Applications for the program are due December 17.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West