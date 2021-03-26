Lawn Care Tasks Needing to Be Done for Springtime Care

Some lawn care tasks you should do for springtime care. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by Franz W. from Pixabay

There are several things you should do to get ready for the best-looking lawn this season. As temperatures warm and days lengthen, you should watch your watering. By going easier on the irrigation, you force the roots to dig for water. That’s a good thing, as a deeper root system promotes healthier grass.

You should also punch holes in the grass. Aeration is important especially if you’re dealing with compacted turf on a lawn that endures heavy use.

A soil test will help with understanding what’s happening underneath the surface and if nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus levels need to be adjusted. It’s also a good idea to take the soil’s temperature, influencing everything from how much you water and when you fertilize to how frequently you mow.

If your lawn has bare patches, it might be the right time to over-seed those spots. Just check the soil temperature and the weather forecast before seeding.

