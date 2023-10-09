Lawmakers Seek Fresh Produce Procurement Reform

The Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act of 2023 seeks to improve federal food distribution while also supporting farmers and ranchers. Introduced last month, the legislation would bolster the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) ability to purchase U.S.-grown fresh fruits and vegetables for those in need. The bipartisan H.R. 5589 was introduced by Representative Rosa DeLauro, David Valadao, Alma Adams, and Joe Neguse. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown also introduced the companion bill S.2874.

The legislation seeks to address certain limitations of the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Currently, only five produce commodities are available within TEFAP. The Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act seeks to partner the USDA with a broad spectrum of growers and fresh produce distributors, moving away from a focus solely on large-scale operations. The bill aims to not only benefit those receiving the food but also support mid-size companies involved in production.

USDA currently spends $6 billion annually on American-made food distributed through various programs, with a focus on shelf-stable items. However, only around $5 million is allocated to fresh food. efforts to source these fresh products from regional farmers have been limited. The bill would mandate the inclusion of at least seven types of U.S.-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, ensuring a wider variety reaches vulnerable communities. The Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act envisions distribution to local food banks, schools, youth-serving organizations, tribal governments, and other nonprofit community members catering to nutrition-insecure populations. The legislation is being supported by groups including the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), International Fresh Produce Association, and Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance.

“The Fresh Produce Procurement Reform Act is an important piece of the federal procurement reform puzzle,” NSAC Policy Specialist Hannah Quigley said in a press release. “It offers an opportunity for local farmers, food hubs, and distributors to provide ready access to fresh, locally produced, nutritious food for community food assistance programs.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West