Lawmakers Pushing for Mechanization Funding for Specialty Crops

A coalition of 30 U.S. House members is encouraging the House Agriculture Committee to prioritize federal support for specialty crop mechanization research in the 2024 Farm Bill. The bipartisan effort is being led by Representatives Doug LaMalfa, Salud Carbajal, Max Miller, and Abigail Spanberger. They emphasize the importance of innovative technology in supporting the competitiveness and longevity of the specialty crop industry, which faces challenges due to labor shortages.

In a letter addressed to Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson and ranking member David Scott, the lawmakers stressed the need for investments in mechanization and automation research to address rising input costs and labor challenges. Last year, they introduced legislation to establish a $20 million-a-year research grant program for specialty crop mechanization. The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance is also supporting the initiative, emphasizing the critical role of innovation in ensuring a strong agricultural workforce and a robust farm economy.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West