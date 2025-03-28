Lawmakers Criticize USDA Decision to Halt Food Bank Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has decided to halt $500 million in funding for food banks across the country, a move that has sparked criticism from lawmakers concerned about rising hunger and food insecurity.

House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Angie Craig (D-MN) denounced the decision, calling it “reckless” at a time when food costs are straining household budgets. She also pointed out that this follows the USDA’s earlier $1 billion cut to funding for family farmers who supply food banks.

“People are struggling with grocery costs, and the decision to prevent $500 million worth of food from reaching local communities is reckless,” Craig said. “The USDA is supposed to fight hunger and support farmers in America. Its recent actions are doing the exact opposite.”

The funding in question was part of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which supplies food banks, soup kitchens, and pantries with fruits, vegetables, and other staples sourced from American farmers. TEFAP plays a significant role in fighting hunger, with over 20% of the food distributed by Feeding America food banks coming from the program. In 2023 alone, Feeding America provided 5.3 billion meals to those in need.

The USDA’s decision comes as food insecurity remains high, especially in rural areas. While rural communities make up less than two-thirds of U.S. counties, they account for 90% of those with the highest hunger rates. Last year, over 50 million Americans sought help from charitable food organizations.

At the same time, congressional Republicans are pushing for a $230 billion reduction in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Critics argue that cutting both food bank funding and individual food assistance programs will worsen food insecurity nationwide. SNAP provides nine meals for every meal offered by food banks, making it a major part of the nation’s hunger relief efforts.

In response to the USDA’s decision, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, led 25 senators in pressing the agency for answers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the senators expressed concern over the impact of removing $500 million in food provisions, stating, “Canceling these funds could result in $500 million in lost food provisions to feed millions of Americans at a time when the need for food shelves is extremely high due to costly groceries and an uncertain economy.” They also warned that the shift in TEFAP funding would negatively affect emergency food providers nationwide and the millions of people who depend on them.

The USDA has not provided detailed reasoning behind the funding halt. However, with food banks already facing increased demand, many fear that without this support, hunger rates will continue to climb.

Lawmakers Criticize USDA Decision to Halt Food Bank Funds