Lawmakers Calling for Better California Water Management

As California experiences several atmospheric rivers bringing substantial precipitation to the state, lawmakers are highlighting the need for better water management. The storm systems are providing much-needed support to the state’s existing water storage. However, a majority of runoff is being lost to the Pacific Ocean.

California’s simultaneous drought and flood emergencies are raising questions about the state’s overall approach to water supplies. Several lawmakers are encouraging a more appropriate response to the abundance of water California has been receiving. Six members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom seeking action in response to the recent storms.

“We ask you to maximize pumping of stormwater and unregulated flows in the Delta to the fullest extent possible. We also ask you to prioritize and expedite water storage projects that would help us better prepare for future storm events,” the letter states. “We urge your administrations to direct relevant federal and state agencies to waive all impediments that limit operations of the Delta pumps to ensure none of these storm flows go to waste.”

Congressman Jim Costa is also encouraging officials to reevaluate the approach to water management in response to the recent storms. In a letter to Governor Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency Wade Crowfoot, Congressman Costa outlines strategies to help California take advantage of the above-average rainfall. Congressman Costa is calling for the maximum conservation of available surface water, which includes pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project and State Water Project pumping plants. Congressman Costa also highlights the dire need for additional storage capacity to maximize the value of the increased precipitation.

“If we had completed the critical reservoir projects in the pipeline, such as raising San Luis Reservoir, expanding Los Vaqueros Reservoir, building Sites Reservoir, and building Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir, we would be in a position today to move and store more water both for flood control and water supply purposes at a time of abundant flows,” the letter states. “We need to develop our infrastructure to be prepared for when the next intense storm event comes.”

About the Author Brian German Ag News Director, AgNet West