Lawmaker Takes on California’s Prop 12

California’s Prop 12 was once again in the spotlight before the House Agriculture Committee at last week’s “Member Day” hearing. The hearing allowed lawmakers who are not on the ag committee to promote some of their agricultural and nutrition priorities for the next farm bill.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, pointed to the costs for pork producers because of California’s Proposition 12 and a similar Massachusetts law. She said, “Prop 12 has the potential to disrupt the free movement of goods around the country,” and she called for the inclusion of her bill, the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act in the next farm bill.

“The EATS act preserves California’s right to regulate its agricultural practices within its own borders, while also protecting Iowa’s farmer’s access to Interstate commerce. So, I think that any radical activists pushing an agenda like this that have never stepped foot on their family farms should come visit a farm in Iowa,” she said. “I’ve extended an open invitation to them. We’d love to show you how our farmers. Here and manage their farms and the environment in the process. So, I look forward to continuing to work with the committee to build consensus around a durable and bipartisan solution to protect our family farmers from damaging and arbitrary mandates like Prop. 12.

In his closing statement, House Ag Committee Chair Glenn “GT” Thompson said he appreciated the input from his colleagues.

“Obviously, the goals for this farm bill have remained the same as what they were when I started out as ranking member two years and eleven months ago and that is that we do this farm bill that is bipartisan, bicameral, and highly effective. And the highly effective part is incredibly important,” he said. “I think that the road map or the recipe for highly effective is very clear. We’ve been on that path, on that trail for now almost three years, and that is listening to voices outside the Beltway of Washington. That’s what you heard today as we had members of Congress who came here to be the voice for their constituents.”

This was the final hearing for 2023.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.