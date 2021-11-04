The United States and United Arab Emirates launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate alongside 31 countries and 48 non-government partners. Known as AIM for Climate, the mission was announced during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

President Biden announced that the United States intends to mobilize $1 billion in investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over five years. The effort focuses on enabling greater public-private and cross-sectoral partnerships to raise global climate ambition and underpin transformative climate action in agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says AIM for Climate has already begun to bear fruit, garnering an “early harvest” of $4 billion in increased investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. Climate-smart agriculture is an approach that helps to guide actions needed to transform and reorient agricultural systems to tackle three main objectives. Those are sustainably increasing agricultural productivity and incomes, adapting and building resilience to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Launching Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate