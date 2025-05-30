Latest Projections for California 2024-2025 Valencia Orange Crop Released

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service have released their latest projections for the 2024-2025 Valencia orange crop, estimating a total yield of 15 million cartons. This marks a decline from the 18.6 million cartons produced in the previous season, highlighting ongoing challenges in citrus production. Each carton contains 40 pounds of fruit, making this reduction significant for both growers and distributors.

The CDFA report also notes a decrease in Valencia-bearing acreage, which has dropped from 25,500 acres to 25,000 acres. Despite this reduction, the density of trees remains consistent, with an average of 124 trees per acre. Encouragingly, the fruit set per tree has increased by 4.3% compared to the previous year, indicating some improvements in productivity despite the overall acreage decline. However, when compared to the five-year average, the fruit set has fallen by 1.1%, underscoring the long-term fluctuations in citrus production.

Fruit size is another critical factor assessed in the report. The mean fruit diameter for this season is recorded at 2.39 inches, which reflects a 1.7% decrease from the previous year and a 2.8% reduction from the five-year average. These figures suggest that while the number of fruits per tree may have increased, individual fruit size has slightly diminished.

To compile this analysis, the USDA surveyed 330 Valencia orange groves across California’s top-producing counties. The survey, conducted between January 13 and February 8, covered key citrus-growing regions, including Tulare, Kern, San Diego, and Ventura counties. These areas are integral to California’s citrus industry and play a major role in supplying Valencia oranges nationwide.

The findings indicate shifts in California’s citrus production dynamics, influenced by factors such as weather conditions, water availability, and agricultural practices. As growers adapt to these changes, the industry continues to seek strategies to maintain sustainability and market stability.

Latest Projections for California 2024-2025 Valencia Orange Crop Released